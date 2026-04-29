Russia extends temporary stay for Kazakh truck drivers to 180 days
11:24, 29 April 2026
The Russian government has extended the temporary stay in Russia for professional drivers from Georgia and the CIS, including Kazakhstan, to 180 days, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the official legal information portal.
This measure applies to professional drivers engaged in international road transportation and arriving in Russia visa-free. They are allowed to stay for up to 180 days within a calendar year, given that an application is submitted.
This decree comes into force on June 30, 2026.