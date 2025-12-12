Rubio directs State Department to return to Times New Roman

The decision, ordered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, applies to internal and external documents. Rubio described the earlier switch to Calibri as unnecessary and said Times New Roman conveys a more formal and professional tone.

Calibri’s creator, Dutch type designer Lucas de Groot, said the reversal was “sad and hilarious,” noting that the font had originally been selected to improve readability on modern screens. Calibri, a sans-serif typeface, is often considered more accessible for users with certain visual or reading difficulties, while Times New Roman, a serif font, is traditionally used in courts and government offices.

A State Department spokesperson said the updated guidance aligns with President Donald Trump’s goal of presenting a unified and consistent style in official communication. The move comes as the administration continues broader adjustments across federal agencies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that visitors traveling to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program may soon be required to provide additional information, including up to five years of their social media history.