Roscosmos confirms ISS deorbiting schedule, plans for 2030 ocean plunge

"First and foremost, we are working on the ISS project; we've got a few years left of its joint operation. In 2028, we will begin the gradual deorbiting of the station, with its subsequent plunge into the ocean scheduled for 2030," the state corporation CEO noted.

The launch of the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) from Baikonur Spaceport into a 51.6-degree orbit is also planned for 2028, Bakanov said. Later, the launch of the universal node and gateway modules is planned from Baikonur.

