Ronaldinho started the match and played the first half. The Round 14 fixture ended with a 2-0 victory for Ravenna.

During his 45 minutes on the pitch, Ronaldinho had 28 touches, completed 17 of 21 passes with 81% accuracy and won one of his two duels.

The midfielder also made one accurate cross from three attempts, took three corners, was fouled once and lost possession seven times.

Ronaldinho won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and the 2005 Ballon d’Or.

During his career, he played for Grêmio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, Querétaro and Fluminense.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Ronaldinho joined Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC at age 46, 11 years after his last competitive appearance.