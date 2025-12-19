Romania plans €1 billion Dracula-themed entertainment complex near Bucharest

The project, named DraculaLand, is expected to cover more than 780,000 square meters and include six themed zones with over 40 major attractions. Plans also include a multi-functional arena with 22,500 seats designed for concerts, festivals, esports competitions and other international events.

Photo credit: draculaland.com

In addition, the complex is set to feature hotel facilities with around 1,200 rooms, a fashion and home-decor outlet, an aqua park and thermal spa, a racing track and a business and technology hub focused on startups in gaming, artificial intelligence and digital creative industries.

Photo credit: draculaland.com

“DraculaLand brings together everything we’ve learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to manage complex teams with very different specializations. More importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, DraculaLand is a national project - a symbol that Romania can and should build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects,” said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of DraculaLand.

Photo credit: draculaland.com

Developers also plan to create a digital version of the destination through the DraculaLand Metaverse, built using Unreal Engine 5, which will mirror the physical park and integrate digital assets, AI-based personalization and real-time links to events at the site.

Photo credit: draculaland.com

According to current estimates, the project could attract around three million visitors annually in its initial phase, create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and generate an overall economic impact of about €5 billion over the next decade.

As reported earlier, China recently opened the largest ice and snow theme park in Harbin.