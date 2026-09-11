Robot dog assists Kyrgyz police in maintaining public order

The device was acquired ahead of the upcoming VI World Nomad Games and is programmed to patrol streets, broadcast voice warnings to citizens, and enter potentially dangerous areas for reconnaissance, helping protect the lives of police officers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs says.

During celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence in the city of Talas, the robot dog greeted residents with the message: “Dear citizens, congratulations on the holiday! I am an assistant to the Kyrgyz police and ready to ensure public order.”

On August 31, Kyrgyzstan marked the 35th anniversary of its independence. Celebrations are traditionally rotated among regional centers, and this year Talas hosted the main festivities.

Earlier, it was reported that authorities in Kyrgyzstan suggested introducing criminal liability for unauthorized burial, reburial, or exhumation of a body without official permission.