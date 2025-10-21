Road to Beijing Stage: Students of National Choreography Academy to showcase Kazakh Art in China

According to the press service of the Academy, the performance will take place at the invitation of the Beijing Dance Academy and with the support of the World Dance Education Alliance (WDEA), of which the Kazakh Academy is a member. The Alliance brings together 70 leading choreographic institutions from 38 countries across all five continents.

As part of the showcase, the students will perform the Aurora and Désiré pas de deux from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by Marius Petipa. The piece was rehearsed under the guidance of Academy instructor Svetlana Kokshinova.

The event program includes international master classes led by world-renowned choreographers. The Beijing Dance Academy conducted a rigorous selection process among students from participating institutions, and the representatives from Kazakhstan were chosen among the best to take part.

The students’ preparation has been closely supervised by the Academy’s Artistic Director, Altynai Asylmuratova, under whose mentorship the performers refined their technique.

This trip was made possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as sponsorship from CNPC and PetroKazakhstan.