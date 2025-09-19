Riyadh to host 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Nov

To stage this major multi-sport event, Riyadh is deploying its world-class sporting infrastructure and state-of-the-art venues, aiming to deliver an exceptional sixth edition of the ISG. In doing so, the city reinforces its rising status as a global sports capital and a leading destination for major events across the region and the Islamic world.

From Olympic arenas to open-air venues and advanced entertainment areas, the host sites promise athletes and fans alike a unique experience that blends competitive spirit with impressive organization.

The competitions will unfold across five venues: Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, AlJanadriah Racecourse, the Sports Boulevard, and the Boulevard City.

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was held in Konya, Turkiye, from August 9 to 18, 2022, after being postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.