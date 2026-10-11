Riyadh airport halts operations after attack injures several people

The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon, saying officials were working to establish the exact number of casualties.

Flights were temporarily halted as authorities inspected the airport for damage and carried out safety assessments in coordination with relevant agencies. GACA said additional information would be released as it became available.

The statement did not identify those behind the attack or provide details about the weapons involved.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry advised citizens affected by flight cancellations or delays at King Khalid International Airport to contact Saudi diplomatic missions in their current countries of residence. The ministry said embassy and consular staff would provide assistance and guidance to stranded travelers.

According to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) published on the NOTAM Viewer website, the airport was scheduled to remain closed from 1627 GMT until 2100 GMT on Saturday as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the US and British embassies in Saudi Arabia warned their nationals against traveling to the airport, citing security concerns and the risk of further disruptions.

Earlier in the day, the airport had advised passengers to confirm their flight status directly with their airlines before traveling to the terminal. Its initial announcement referred to disruptions in air traffic but did not explain their cause.

Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday service from Kuwait to Riyadh, flight KU775, along with the return flight KU776, citing the airport's closure amid the security situation.

The airline encouraged affected passengers to follow updates through its official communication channels and said notifications would be sent using the contact information provided during booking.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 10, 2026) The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions: U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. Read more: https://t.co/uBrNoUIE3W — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 10, 2026

The latest suspension comes amid a series of attacks targeting airports and other facilities in Saudi Arabia. On Friday, Saudi authorities confirmed that three people had been killed and several others injured in two separate attacks the previous day involving King Khalid International Airport facilities and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. Airport operations were later restored, with GACA reporting that air traffic had returned to normal.