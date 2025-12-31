Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List includes 172,620 assessed species, of which 48,646 face some level of extinction risk.

There are six species of true seals in the Arctic: harbor seal, ringed seal, harp seal, hooded seal, bearded seal, and grey seal. The latest updates to the list indicate that three Arctic seal species have moved closer to extinction.

The hooded seal has been reclassified from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have shifted from least concern to near threatened.

The IUCN report identifies sea-ice loss driven by global warming as the primary driver of increased extinction risk for Arctic seals.

The Arctic region is warming nearly 4 times faster than the global average, accelerating the decline of sea ice.

According to the 2025 Arctic Report Card, released in December by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, surface air temperatures across the Arctic from October 2024 to September 2025 were the highest on record since observations began in 1900.

Autumn 2024 was the warmest season on record, while the 2024–2025 winter ranked as the second-warmest season.

Melting glaciers increase maritime traffic, posing another risk to Arctic seals

Beyond rising temperatures, the indirect effects of global warming, such as greater human activity in the region, add further pressure on Arctic seal populations. Melting ice has led to more shipping traffic, while commercial hunting and mining operations have also increased in recent years.

One key area is the Northern Sea Route, where China has significantly expanded its activities. In 2025, containerized cargo volumes reached approximately 400,000 tons — more than two and a half times the previous year — with a record 15 container ship transits, many linking Russian and Chinese ports.

Russia also expected a 50% increase in voyages by foreign vessels on the Northern Sea Route in 2025, driven largely by interest from Asian partners seeking alternatives to traditional shipping routes such as the Suez Canal, according to Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

These developments threaten Arctic seals through increased risks of ship strikes, noise pollution, and habitat disturbance.

Role of seals in the Arctic ecosystem

Henry Huntington, Arctic Sciences Director at the Washington-based Ocean Conservancy, assessed the changes affecting the region.

Speaking to Anadolu, Huntington said Arctic seals play a key role in the region's ecosystem, serving as predators for fish and many other marine creatures, while being prey for polar bears, killer whales, and local communities.

He highlighted that these species rely on ice masses for critical activities such as feeding, shelter, birthing, and raising pups. Without sea ice, seals become more vulnerable and lose critical areas for resting and reproduction.

According to Huntington, some seal species may adapt to these changes to a certain extent.

He explained that there is insufficient land area in the Arctic to replace sea ice, and the disruption in the ecosystem following ice loss will make the Arctic more accessible to species from lower latitudes, leading to competition for food and habitat with native Arctic species.

He added that the impacts extend beyond seals. Polar bears, which depend on seals for food, also rely on sea ice for movement and shelter, placing them at increased risk.

According to Huntington, Arctic foxes listed by the IUCN often follow polar bears and feed on their leftovers, meaning the loss of one species could have cascading negative effects throughout the ecosystem.

Reindeer populations are also threatened across parts of their range, with widespread declines recorded in recent years.

While reindeer numbers naturally fluctuate, recent drops have been significant.

Huntington emphasized that additional pressures on Arctic seals can still be reduced. Protecting key areas from human activity is essential to allow seals and other species to adapt to threats, particularly as sea ice continues to decline.

⁠The Arctic

The Arctic region spans approximately 14.5 million square kilometers of ocean and land across eight countries: Canada, the US (Alaska), Russia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark (Greenland), and Iceland.

Since satellite records began in 1979, Arctic Sea ice has declined sharply. Summer minimum ice extent has decreased by about 12-13% per decade, amounting to an annual loss of roughly 77,000 square kilometers. This represents nearly 50% less ice coverage compared with the 1980s, severely impacting ice-dependent species.

Founded in 1972, Ocean Conservancy is a Washington, DC based nonprofit dedicated to protecting ocean ecosystems through science-based advocacy, policy work, and initiatives like the International Coastal Cleanup and Trash Free Seas Alliance.

The organization conducts research on plastic pollution, overfishing, climate impacts, and marine habitat restoration.

As written before, Arctic sees hottest year in 125 years, sea ice at 47-year low.