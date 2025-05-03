Rifle team archival photo from Great Patriotic War "comes to life"

This photo was taken on November 28, 1941 in Kyzylorda.

The photo shows the commander of the rifle team of the Kyzylorda rice plant No. 24, F. S. Sibnev, and workers at the target after shooting.

The project is being showcased on LED screens at railway stations and airports throughout the country. Supported by JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, a photo exhibition titled "80 Years of Victory: Photo Chronicle of Kazinform" will open at the Nurly Zhol railway station in Astana on May 5.