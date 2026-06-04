ReStart Eco Project in Kazakh capital: 23 universities, thousands of students, and over 60 tons of plastic

It drew the participation of 23 universities and more than 220,000 students nationwide.

Eco-campaigns, trainings, and clean-up events across 10+ regions, aligned with the national Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) were held as part of the initiative.

Students collected and sorted over 60 tons of plastic waste, nearly doubling last year’s results.

Photo credit: CCI Kazakhstan

Vice Minister of Ecology Zhomart Aliyev highlighted the project’s role in shaping ecological culture and environmental thinking among citizens.

As stated there, ReStart has grown from a student competition into a national platform for youth-driven ecological solutions.

The main prize, equipment worth 5 million tenge, was awarded to the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University.

The most active project curators received prizes ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 tenge.

The ReStart project demonstrates how Kazakhstan’s youth are becoming key drivers of sustainable development, turning ecological initiatives into long-term solutions that continue beyond the competition season.

Earlier, the Kazakh Prime Minister ordered to revamp national park infrastructure and ecotourism under the Taza Qazaqstan initiative