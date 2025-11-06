Researchers link nighttime light exposure to higher heart disease risk

“We found a nearly linear relationship between nighttime light and heart disease: the more night-light exposure, the higher the risk,” said Dr. Shady Abohashem, senior author of the study. “Even modest increases in nighttime light were linked with higher brain and artery stress.”

The study examined 466 adults without heart disease who underwent PET/CT scans between 2005 and 2008. Researchers combined imaging data with satellite measurements of light exposure and tracked participants for ten years. They found that higher nighttime brightness was associated with increased brain stress activity, arterial inflammation, and a greater likelihood of heart events.

Every standard deviation increase in nighttime light exposure correlated with about a 35% higher risk of heart disease over five years and 22% over ten years.

“When the brain perceives stress, it triggers immune responses that inflame blood vessels,” Abohashem explained. “Over time, this process can contribute to hardening of the arteries and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Experts not involved in the study, including Dr. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza of Pennsylvania State University, noted that the findings align with growing evidence that light pollution disrupts circadian rhythms and impacts cardiovascular health.

“This study has investigated one of several possible causes — how our brains respond to stress. This response seems to play a big role in linking artificial light at night to heart disease,” he said.

Researchers suggest that reducing unnecessary outdoor lighting and limiting screen exposure before bed could help lower risks.

“Light pollution is more than just an annoyance; it could also increase the risk of heart disease,” Abohashem concluded.

