Researchers find new tech to track forest water use amid flood, drought

The new method reveals how droughts, floods, and terrain shape the water needs of understorey vegetation -- shrubs, grasses and smaller plants that grow beneath the tree canopy, an often-overlooked but vital part of forest ecosystems, according to a press release issued by the Adelaide-based university on Thursday.

Australia's native woodlands, like its farmland, are increasingly challenged by extreme weather, with both drought and flooding placing pressure on fragile ecosystems.

The study, led by Flinders University and involving researchers from Australia, China, and the United States, tested a novel approach to measuring understorey evapotranspiration (ET), the process by which water transfers from soil and plants into the atmosphere.

Using the method combining airborne thermal imagery with a modelling technique, the researchers mapped ET across two contrasting sites in South Australia -- a floodplain and a hilly catchment.

Understorey ET can contribute up to 50 percent of total ecosystem water use during hot weather, but is difficult to measure with conventional methods, said Prof. Guan Huade from Flinders University's National Center for Groundwater Research and Training.

Published in the Journal of Hydrology, the study found that flooding and topography play a major role in shaping ET patterns. Following the 2022-2023 floods, understorey ET declined due to increased water uptake by overstorey trees. In hilly areas, north-facing slopes showed higher understorey ET during wet winters, which led to faster soil moisture depletion in dry summers.

With South Australia facing a projected 15-30 percent drop in rainfall by 2050 and reduced flows into key water sources such as reservoirs, rivers and groundwater, improved monitoring is essential for long-term ecosystem and water resource management, the study said.

