Rescue operations begin for Italian divers killed in scuba dive excursion in Maldives

The Ambassador of Italy to Colombo (accredited to the Maldives) has arrived in Malé, a statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry reads.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of the Maldives Mohammed Ameen reported via X that the Coast Guard and all relevant authorities are actively engaged in the search and recovery operation.

According to Xinhua, the Maldives National Defence Force said aircraft and speedboats had been deployed after the five divers were reported missing on Thursday afternoon. It noted that rescuers had recovered one body from inside a cave, and that the remaining four divers are believed to be inside the same cave, which extends to a depth of about 60 meters.

Minister of Tourism of Italy Gianmarco Mazzi expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.