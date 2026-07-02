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    Renewables generated 45.5% of EU’s electricity in Q1 2026

    10:37, 2 July 2026

    In the first quarter of 2026, 45.5% of the electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources. This represents an increase from the same quarter of 2025, when the share was 42.7%, WAM reports. 

    Renewables generated 45.5% of EU’s electricity in Q1 2026
    Photo credit: ebrd.com

    Data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that wind was the primary source of renewable electricity in the EU, accounting for 44.9% of the total renewable electricity, against 42.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Hydro power came in second with 28.0%, followed by solar with 17.3%. The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels (9.4%) and geothermal and other energy sources (0.4%).

    Among EU countries, the highest shares of electricity from renewable sources were generated in Denmark (90.0%, mostly wind), Portugal (82.9%, mostly hydro) and Lithuania (75.7%, mostly wind).

    In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Czechia (12.7%), Malta (13.0%) and Slovakia (17.2%).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Australia launches the Solar Sharer Offer with 3 hours of free daytime electricity. 

    World News Renewable energy sources (RES) EU Europe Energy Statistics
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