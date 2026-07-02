Renewables generated 45.5% of EU’s electricity in Q1 2026

Data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that wind was the primary source of renewable electricity in the EU, accounting for 44.9% of the total renewable electricity, against 42.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Hydro power came in second with 28.0%, followed by solar with 17.3%. The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels (9.4%) and geothermal and other energy sources (0.4%).

Among EU countries, the highest shares of electricity from renewable sources were generated in Denmark (90.0%, mostly wind), Portugal (82.9%, mostly hydro) and Lithuania (75.7%, mostly wind).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Czechia (12.7%), Malta (13.0%) and Slovakia (17.2%).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Australia launches the Solar Sharer Offer with 3 hours of free daytime electricity.