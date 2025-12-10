Relatives of murdered judge Aigul Sailybayeva added to Kazakhstan’s wanted list

According to information posted on the portal of legal statistics and special records, Alexander Dontsov and Natalya Dontsova have been added to the wanted list and are now being sought by the Taldykorgan city police department.

According to the report, the search case was registered in the Zhetysu region on December 9, 2025.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a new criminal case on torture charges had been initiated in Kazakhstan involving Aigul Sailybayeva. Deputy Minister Sanzhar Adilov clarified that the case concerns events that took place when Sailybayeva and her husband were living in Kazakhstan, specifically in the Zhetysu region.

At the same time, in Germany — where the investigation into Aigul Sailybayeva’s murder is still underway — the victim’s mother-in-law, Natalya Dontsova, has also been placed on the wanted list.

Previously, 40-year-old Aigul Sailybayeva worked as a judge in the Saryarka district of Astana, and recently she had been lived in Bensheim, a town in western Germany, with her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law. On the morning of June 4, Sailybayeva took her daughter to the kindergarten. Since then, she had not been seen. On Sunday, her body was found at the Erlache quarry on the outskirts of the town.

To note, 49-year-old Natalya Dontsova disappeared at the same time. On June 4 she picked up her granddaughter from kindergarten and brought her home. She has not been seen since.

