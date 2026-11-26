Registration for Kazakhstan citizenship exam opens Nov. 27
Applications for the Kazakhstan citizenship test will run from November 27 through December 7, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Testing Center.
Candidates can submit their applications until 6:00 p.m. December 7 via the app.testcenter.kz website or the UTO mobile app. The test is scheduled for December 8.
According to the center, the exam consists of three sections:
- Kazakh language: 30 questions (passing score: 15)
- Fundamentals of the Constitution of Kazakhstan: 40 questions (passing score: 20)
- History of Kazakhstan: 30 questions (passing score: 15)
Applicants may take the Constitution and history sections in either Kazakh or Russian. The maximum score is 100, and candidates must score at least 50 points to pass.
Test-takers are given 2 hours and 10 minutes to complete the exam. Persons with disabilities receive an additional 30 minutes. The registration fee is 14,693 tenge.
To help candidates prepare, the center also offers a paid practice test under the Practice Testing section on app.testcenter.kz for 3,355 tenge.
Earlier, we reported that Kazakhstan granted citizenship to nearly 11,000 people since January.