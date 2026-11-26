Candidates can submit their applications until 6:00 p.m. December 7 via the app.testcenter.kz website or the UTO mobile app. The test is scheduled for December 8.

According to the center, the exam consists of three sections:

Kazakh language: 30 questions (passing score: 15)

Fundamentals of the Constitution of Kazakhstan: 40 questions (passing score: 20)

History of Kazakhstan: 30 questions (passing score: 15)

Applicants may take the Constitution and history sections in either Kazakh or Russian. The maximum score is 100, and candidates must score at least 50 points to pass.

Test-takers are given 2 hours and 10 minutes to complete the exam. Persons with disabilities receive an additional 30 minutes. The registration fee is 14,693 tenge.

To help candidates prepare, the center also offers a paid practice test under the Practice Testing section on app.testcenter.kz for 3,355 tenge.

Earlier, we reported that Kazakhstan granted citizenship to nearly 11,000 people since January.