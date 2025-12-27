Registered foreigners in S. Korea reach 1.6 mln in November

The figure reflects steady growth from 1.1 million in 2021 and 1.3 million in 2023, marking an 8 percent increase year-on-year.

About 54 percent of registered foreigners reside in the greater Seoul area, while 54,584 stay in Hwaseong, 42,158 in Siheung, and 38,398 in Ansan, all in southern Gyeonggi Province.

Chinese nationals make up the largest share at 29.8 percent, followed by Vietnamese (18.4%), Nepalese (5.5%), Uzbeks (4.3%), and Cambodians (4.1%).

Registered foreigners are those who apply to stay in South Korea for 90 days or longer for purposes such as work or study. They receive foreign registration cards and are required to report any change of residence within 14 days.

To note, foreigners make up over 10% of population in 27 Japan municipalities.