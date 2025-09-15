EN
    Regar-TadAZ crowned eight-time winner of 2025 Tajikistan Football Cup

    22:13, 15 September 2025

    Tursunzoda-based football club Regar-TadAZ claimed the prestigious Tajikistan Football Cup for the eighth time in its history, defeating Khujand’s Eskhata with an emphatic 5–0 victory in the 2025 Cup final, Khovar reports.

    Football
    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Tajikistan Football Federation, the decisive match was held at the “20th Anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence” Stadium in Khujand.

    Midfielder Shervoni Mabatshoev of Regar-TadAZ was named the Best Player of the 2025 Tajikistan Cup final.

    Earlier, it was reported that Lionel Messi rookie card set new record with $1.5 million sale.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
