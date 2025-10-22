Reef friendly and safe: Thailand warns tourists over banned sunscreens

Department Director-General Atthaphol Charoenchansa explained that sunscreens containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor and butylparaben are now banned within marine national parks.

“These chemicals directly harm coral reefs by preventing coral larvae from developing properly, disrupting reproduction and contributing to coral bleaching, which can ultimately lead to coral death,” he said. The DNP is urging visitors to switch to eco-friendly alternatives labeled “reef safe” or “reef friendly,” which are considered non-toxic to marine life.

Tourists were also instructed to observe other marine park regulations, such as avoiding contact with corals, maintaining a safe distance and properly disposing of waste. Under Thailand’s National Park Act 2019, Sections 20 and 47, offenders may be fined up to 100,000 baht. Park authorities have been directed to closely monitor compliance and raise awareness about sustainable tourism practices.

“This isn’t just about following rules — it’s about preserving the beauty that draws people here in the first place,” the Director-General added.

