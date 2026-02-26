Reddit punished in UK over children’s data protection failures

According to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the investigation found that Reddit had not implemented robust age verification mechanisms. As a result, the company lacked a lawful basis for processing the personal data of children under the age of 13.

The regulator also determined that prior to January 2025, the platform had failed to carry out a mandatory Data Protection Impact Assessment required when handling sensitive user information.

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards described the company’s privacy practices as unacceptable, stressing that Reddit had failed to meet its legal obligations to protect children’s data and ensure proper user consent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is considering restricting social media use for children under the age of 14.