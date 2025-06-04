EN
    Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours

    18:55, 4 June 2025

    Magnetic storms on the Earth lasted for 66 hours, the longest period since 2017, the Solar Astronomy Lab of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences said, TASS reports.

    Geomagnetic storm
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    "Geomagnetic indices are back in the green," it said on Telegram. "The past geomagnetic event has continued for 66 hours, becoming the largest series of uninterrupted geomagnetic storms since April 2017."

    In April 2017, geomagnetic storms continued for 69 hours.

    Space World News Science and Research Space exploration
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
