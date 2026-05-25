Record 46,000 runners join Ulaanbaatar Marathon 2026

The marathon featured several race categories: full Marathon (42 km) – more than 700 runners; half Marathon (21 km) – thousands of participants, including elite local and international athletes; 10 km Sports Run – strong participation from amateur and professional runners; 5 km Health Run – around 23,000 runners; and 1.5 km Family Run – families and children joined in large numbers. A total of 17,000 people have participated in the 21km and 10km races.

Phоtо credit: MONTSAME

Notable athletes competing in the 21 km half marathon included Mongolia’s Honored Athlete Ser-Od B., international master runners Sarangua B., Munkhbayar N., Bat-Erdene G., and Natsagdorj O. International participants included Japanese runners Higuchi Daisuke and Ishikawa Ryuga, British runner James Drakeford, Russian athlete Vdovina Aleksandra Mikhailovna, and Chinese runner Cui Wei Kang.

Organized annually to promote running sports and encourage healthy, active lifestyles, the Ulaanbaatar Marathon has become one of Mongolia’s largest sporting events.

The growing number of participants reflects the rising popularity of running and fitness culture in Mongolia, as thousands gathered in the capital city to celebrate health, endurance, and unity.

Earlier, it was reported that robot had set the world record at Half Marathon in Beijing.