Medeu reconstruction: How Almaty is upgrading world's highest ice rink

The speaker said that the city has contracted a design firm, which is preparing the design and estimate documentation. Concurrently, construction crews are working on site preparation and dismantling existing structures slated for reconstruction.

“Our priority is to preserve Medeu’s historic appearance, as it is both a historical landmark and a symbol of Almaty,” Shakhanov said. “At the same time, we plan several upgrades around the complex, including a new observation deck for visitors and the restoration of the historic swimming pool that originally existed next to the complex.”

The modernization project will completely renew the complex’s utility systems, focusing on upgrading the refrigeration equipment to keep the ice in top condition for longer. The facility will also adopt new digital technologies to improve services and enhance visitor comfort.

“The reconstruction project is expected to take two years to complete, beginning this fall and concluding by fall 2027, so the rink can reopen for the 2027-2028 winter season,” said the deputy mayor.

In March this year, the Almaty authorities announced the closing of Medeu, the world’s highest outdoor skating rink, for a two-year-long renovation.