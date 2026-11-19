The inspection focused on cutting-edge risk-prevention technologies and digital monitoring systems.

The project is one of the largest in Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical sector. In December 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the mine commissioning ceremony.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The mine unites two deposits — Millionnoye and Almaz-Zhemchuzhina — across six underground levels. It features Kazakhstan's deepest mine shaft, exceeding one kilometer. With an estimated investment of around 1 trillion tenge, the project has created 1,800 jobs. The annual output is roughly 7 million tons of chromite ore.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Kazchrome CEO Yerzhan Abdulabekov briefed the Prime Minister on extraction technologies and occupational safety measures. Under the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the President, the facility is deploying digital solutions to boost output efficiency.

The mine uses high-performance extraction systems and self-propelled machinery to cut reliance on manual labor, alongside an intelligent underground positioning system that tracks personnel and equipment.

Specialized research institutions from Kazakhstan and abroad have been brought in to develop process design solutions. For instance, a degassing project has been developed. Efforts to upgrade the occupational safety and health system include scientific research, digital modeling, and the integration of advanced engineering solutions.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Visiting the mine, Olzhas Bektenov instructed officials to tighten oversight of regulatory compliance at industrial facilities, ensure proper equipment maintenance, and take additional steps to prevent workplace incidents. He underscored the personal accountability of enterprise executives for maintaining safe working conditions and minimizing risks to employees' lives and health.

"The Head of State is consistently pursuing a policy to strengthen the constitutional principle of 'Law and Order' across all spheres of social and economic life. For industry, this primarily means unconditional compliance with safety requirements and executives' accountability for the lives and health of workers. We must shift from responding to incidents to systematically preventing risks and actively introducing digital monitoring tools. Occupational safety must become integral to the workplace culture at every enterprise," Olzhas Bektenov underscored.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Nationwide, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations is pressing ahead with efforts to digitize oversight of occupational safety and health. Its Situation Center receives round-the-clock positioning and video monitoring feeds from 20 mines operated by Karaganda Komir, Kazakhmys Corporation, ShalkiyaZinc LTD, and Kazchrome's Donskoy Mining and Processing Plant, enabling real-time tracking of personnel and machinery location, air quality monitoring, hazard detection, and rapid emergency alerts.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with a Qazinform News Agency correspondent, an expert said that Kazakhstan should build on its existing mining and metallurgical expertise and use critical minerals partnerships to secure financing, technology transfer, and investment in commercially viable processing at home.