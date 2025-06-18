EN
    Rare wildlife caught on trap cameras in Ile-Alatau State National Park

    07:55, 18 June 2025

    Rare animal species, listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book, were captured on camera traps in the Ile-Alatau State National Park, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    The park is home to 48 species of mammals, six of which are protected by the state. Camera traps installed in the forest areas to monitor wildlife captured:

    • three Tian Shan brown bears, listed in the Red Book,
    • a Turkistan lynx,
    • a maral (Caspian red deer),
    • a Siberian roe deer.

    The footage captures the animals in their natural habitat, displaying typical behavior in the wild. This scientific monitoring is part of a broader research and conservation initiative focused on protecting Kazakhstan’s biodiversity.

    As reported earlier, blogger Ulan Tashmatov has filmed a female bear walking along the mountain slopes in Toktogul district with three cute cubs.

    Nariman Mergalym
