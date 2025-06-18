Rare wildlife caught on trap cameras in Ile-Alatau State National Park
07:55, 18 June 2025
Rare animal species, listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book, were captured on camera traps in the Ile-Alatau State National Park, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The park is home to 48 species of mammals, six of which are protected by the state. Camera traps installed in the forest areas to monitor wildlife captured:
- three Tian Shan brown bears, listed in the Red Book,
- a Turkistan lynx,
- a maral (Caspian red deer),
- a Siberian roe deer.
The footage captures the animals in their natural habitat, displaying typical behavior in the wild. This scientific monitoring is part of a broader research and conservation initiative focused on protecting Kazakhstan’s biodiversity.
