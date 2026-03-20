Rare photos from 1927 show life on the Kazakh steppe
17:21, 20 March 2026
Rare photographs of the Kazakh steppe taken in 1927 have been shared with Qazinform News Agency by the Harvard Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The photographs offer a glimpse into the social life of Kazakhs in the early 20th century, documenting everyday scenes from the steppe during that period.
The images were captured by American orientalist and writer Owen Lattimore during his travels to the Ili region, which is now part of China’s Xinjiang province.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 19th-century photographs of Kazakh Steppes were transferred to State Archive.