EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rare photos from 1927 show life on the Kazakh steppe

    17:21, 20 March 2026

    Rare photographs of the Kazakh steppe taken in 1927 have been shared with Qazinform News Agency by the Harvard Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Rare photos
    Kazakh family near a yurt. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum
    Rare photos
    Kazakh women offer a drink to American traveler Owen Lattimore. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

    The photographs offer a glimpse into the social life of Kazakhs in the early 20th century, documenting everyday scenes from the steppe during that period.

    Rare photos
    Horses in the steppe. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

    The images were captured by American orientalist and writer Owen Lattimore during his travels to the Ili region, which is now part of China’s Xinjiang province.

    Rare photos
    Steppe migration. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum
    Rare photos
    Kazakh girls. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum
    Rare photos
    Photo Credit: Peabody Museum
    Rare photos
    Kazakh families near a yurt. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 19th-century photographs of Kazakh Steppes were transferred to State Archive.

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Culture Cultural Heritage
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All