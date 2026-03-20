Rare photos from 1927 show life on the Kazakh steppe

Kazakh women offer a drink to American traveler Owen Lattimore. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

The photographs offer a glimpse into the social life of Kazakhs in the early 20th century, documenting everyday scenes from the steppe during that period.

Horses in the steppe. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

The images were captured by American orientalist and writer Owen Lattimore during his travels to the Ili region, which is now part of China’s Xinjiang province.

Steppe migration. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

Kazakh girls. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

Kazakh families near a yurt. Photo Credit: Peabody Museum

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 19th-century photographs of Kazakh Steppes were transferred to State Archive.