Rare large tumor removal surgery saves 4yo in Shymkent

The child was admitted to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital with severe abdominal pain and repeated vomiting. Blood tests and ultrasound examinations revealed an abdominal lymphangioma — a rare benign growth that, when enlarged, can seriously affect the function of internal organs.

Photo credit: Shymkent healthcare department

The operation was successful, the tumor was removed entirely, and the boy was kept under close observation during recovery. His condition is now stable, and he has been discharged home.

Local health authorities emphasized that such procedures demand high precision, professional expertise, and modern equipment.

