Rare animal populations increase in Zhambyl region

According to the census, there were 69 arkhars (wild sheep) in 2025, which is 33% more against 584 recorded in 2024.

The population of Goitered gazelles (jayran) also rose last year to 1,014, 10% up from 2024.

Overall, nearly 300,000 wild animals inhabit the region, including 2,264 hoofed animals, 16,435 fur-bearing species, 68,450 birds, and 200,698 waterfowl.

Conservation and biotechnical measures, including winter feeding programs, resulted in the growth of rare animal populations.

No cases of animal mortality were recorded during November–December 2025.

Ongoing monitoring with scientists from the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems confirmed no infectious diseases in populations in Bayzak, Merke, and T. Ryskulov districts.

More than 20 species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book inhabit Zhambyl region.

Separate annual counts are conducted for arkhar and jayran populations.

To note, the region’s biodiversity is supported by its extensive forest fund, which covers nearly one-third of the territory.

As written before, 5.5 thousand gazelles and 3.6 thousand kulans counted in Altyn-Emel National Park.