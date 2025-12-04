Rare Altai snowcock spotted in Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay National Park

The Altai snowcock is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. It inhabits rocky highlands at 2,000–3,500 meters above sea level, the Park’s statement reads.

Its plumage is perfectly adapted for camouflage, blending seamlessly with the gray and brown mountain rocks, which helps avoid predators.

Despite severe frosts and deep snow in winter, snowcocks do not descend to lower altitudes.

They remain in the highlands, feeding on mosses growing on rocks and roots of mountain plants.

This sighting highlights the ecological richness of Katon-Karagay, one of Kazakhstan’s most biodiverse national parks.

