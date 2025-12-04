EN
    Rare Altai snowcock spotted in Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay National Park

    07:51, 4 December 2025

    A rare Altai snowcock, a bird that prefers sheer mountain cliffs and elevations up to 3,500 meters, has been captured by a camera trap in Katon-Karagay National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rare Altai snowcock spotted in Katon-Karagai National Park
    Video screenshot

    The Altai snowcock is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. It inhabits rocky highlands at 2,000–3,500 meters above sea level, the Park’s statement reads.

    Its plumage is perfectly adapted for camouflage, blending seamlessly with the gray and brown mountain rocks, which helps avoid predators.

    Despite severe frosts and deep snow in winter, snowcocks do not descend to lower altitudes.

    They remain in the highlands, feeding on mosses growing on rocks and roots of mountain plants.

    This sighting highlights the ecological richness of Katon-Karagay, one of Kazakhstan’s most biodiverse national parks.

    Environment Nature Nature reserves Ecology East Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
