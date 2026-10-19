Ramadan, Laylat al-Qadr, Eid al-Fitr: Dates confirmed for 2027

According to the Islamic calendar, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on February 8. The month-long fast will conclude with Eid al-Fitr celebrations on March 9.

One of the most sacred nights of Ramadan — Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power) — falls on the night of March 5–6 in 2027.

Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) will be celebrated over three days next year, from May 16 to 18. The preceding Day of Arafah falls on May 15.

The calendar also outlines other key dates on the Islamic calendar. Isra' and Mi'raj (the Prophet's Night Journey and Ascension) will be observed on the night of January 4–5, and Laylat al-Bara'at (Night of Forgiveness) on the night of January 22–23. The Day of Ashura will be on June 15, while Mawlid, which commemorates the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, falls on August 14–15. Another date for Isra' and Mi'raj in 2027 is listed for December 24–25.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan noted that the dates of religious holidays and observances may shift by one day depending on the sighting of the new moon.

In 2026, the holy month of Ramadan ran from February 19 to March 19. Eid al-Fitr was celebrated on March 20.