EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 18

    07:22, 18 August 2025

    The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts related to it will keep affecting the territory of Kazakhstan, with rain and thunderstorm expected in most of the regions. Heavy rain will batter eastern areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 18
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Only western regions will enjoy no precipitation today. Wind speed will intensify across the country.

    Fire threat is reported to be high in Almaty region, west and southeast of Zhetysu region, west of Atyrau region, southwest of West Kazakhstan region, center of Kyzylorda region, south of East Kazakhstan region, southwest of Mangistau region.

    The met service warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, west, north, east of Almaty region, north, west, east of Zhambyl region, south, east of Atyrau region, east of Karaganda region, as well as south of Kostanay, Aktobe and Ulytau regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All