Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 18

Only western regions will enjoy no precipitation today. Wind speed will intensify across the country.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Almaty region, west and southeast of Zhetysu region, west of Atyrau region, southwest of West Kazakhstan region, center of Kyzylorda region, south of East Kazakhstan region, southwest of Mangistau region.

The met service warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, west, north, east of Almaty region, north, west, east of Zhambyl region, south, east of Atyrau region, east of Karaganda region, as well as south of Kostanay, Aktobe and Ulytau regions.