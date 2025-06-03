Rains with thunderstorms to batter most of Kazakhstan through Tuesday

Fronts are to lead to unstable weather conditions in the greater part of Kazakhstan, brining rains with thunderstorms, hail as well as high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south. The country’s west is to expect squall as well as the northern and central parts are to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

High fire risk is issued for Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, west, east, south, center of Karaganda, south, center of Akmola, north, east, center of Ulytau, east, southwest, center of Abai, northwest, east of Atyrau, center, north of Kyzylorda, northwest of Kostanay, center of Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, west, center of Turkistan, center of Almaty, south of North Kazakhstan regions.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, south, north, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, west of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, east, southeast of Pavlodar, north, west, east of Zhetysu regions are to face extreme fire danger.