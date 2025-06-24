Rains with thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan on June 24

As a cyclone and associated fronts move past the territory, the great part of Kazakhstan is to expect rains with thunderstorms, with heavy rains in the west, southwest and east as well as hail and squall in the west, north and center. The country is to brace for high wind as well. Fog is to coat the northern part of the country in the nighttime and morning.

High fire risk is issued for Abai, southeast of Pavlodar, northwest of Akmola, south, north of Zhambyl, west, south, center of West Kazakhstan, south of North Kazakhstan, north of Atyrau, northwest, south, east of Mangistau, north of East Kazakhstan regions.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, west, south, east, center of Aktobe, center of Atyrau, northeast, center of Mangistau, north, south of Kostanay, north, east, center of Zhetysu, west, northwest, south of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions are to face extreme fire danger.

A heatwave pushing temperatures to 35-38C is set to scorch Almaty, Zhetysu, south of Abai regions in the daytime. Zhambyl, west, desert areas of Turkistan regions are on high alert as an intense heat wave looms over the regions, with temperatures expected to spike to a blistering 40C in the daytime.