Rains with thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan next three days
The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 12-14, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Weather fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the greater part of Kazakhstan and heavy rains, hail and squall to the north and east. Under the influence of a high-pressure area, the country’s south and southwest as well as the west on July 12 are to expect a hot and sunny weather. The country is to brace for high wind as well.
Forecasters say the western parts are to see daytime highs between 35-39C, with temperatures in some parts reaching 40-42C. The country’s southwest is to brace for scorching 39-44C on July 12-13 as well as 38-42C on July 14. Temperatures are set to cool down from 17-25C to 15-23 in the northern parts, range between 22-30C in the east as well as expected to be as high as 40-43C in the south and 35-38C in the southeast.