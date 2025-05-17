Rains with thunderstorms predicted in parts of Kazakhstan on May 17

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in the greater part of Kazakhstan, brining rains with thunderstorms, hail, high wind as well as heavy rains to the north, northwest and southwest, due to fronts. The southeast and east of the country are to expect no precipitation. Squall is predicted in the country’s north, northwest and south as well as dust storm in the south and southeast. Fog is to coat the northwest in the nighttime and morning.

High fire risk is issued for Karaganda, west, east of Mangistau, north of Ulytau, northwest, south of Zhetysu, north, southeast of Zhambyl, south, mountainous areas of Turkistan, south, west, northeast of Atyrau, west of Aktobe, west, east of Pavlodar, south of East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, south, east, center of Akmola, center of Almaty regions.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, north, south, center of Abay, west, east, center of Zhambyl, southeast of Aktobe, north, east of Zhetysu, west, north, south, center of Abay, south of East Kazakhstan, south, east, center of Ulytau, south, southeast of Pavlodar, Karaganda, west, north of Almaty, west of Akmola regions are to face extreme fire danger.

Extreme heatwave pushing temperatures to 35-3C is set to scorch East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abay, south of Pavlodar regtions in the daytime. An excessive heat warning with the mercury crossing 40-44C is in place for Zhambyl, Turkistan regions.

East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, Abay, west, north of Almaty, south, east of Zhetysu regions are on high alert as an intense heat wave looms over the regions, with temperatures expected to spike to a blistering 40C in the daytime.