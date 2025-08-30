Rains with thunderstorms forecast for parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday

The country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the southwest, south, and center as well as fog in the southwest and center on Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Daytime highs of 37-38C are forecast for Zhetysu, Almaty regions as well as 40C for Mangistau region.

A high fire danger is in effect for Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, the west, south, east of Akmola, east, southeast, south, center of West Kazakhstan, north, south, center of Atyrau, west of Kostanay, Mangistau regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, west of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Almaty, south, east of Zhetysu, west, east of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe regions.