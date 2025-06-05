Rains, thunderstorms and hail expected in Kazakhstan on Thursday

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country will also brace for high wind, with dust tides in the southeast and south. The weather with no precipitation is expected in the southern part of the country. Fog is to coat the northern and northwestern parts on Thursday night through Friday morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, west, east, south of Karaganda, west, north, south, center of Akmola, northwest, east of Atyrau, northwest, southeast of Kostanay, northwest, southeast, center of Pavlodar, center of Turkistan, Almaty, south of North Kazakhstan, northwest, east, southwest, center of Abai regions.

Extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda, north, west, south, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, west, east, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, south, north, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, west of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, north, east of Zhetysu regions.