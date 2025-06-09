Rains, thunderstorms and hail expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

The Mets warn of continued rains with thunderstorms, hail and high wind in almost all parts of Kazakhstan as well as heavy rains in the east. Fog is to coat the north on Monday to Tuesday morning.

A high fire danger is in effect for Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, north, south of West Kazakhstan, west of Pavlodar, north, center of Aktobe, north, south, east of Zhambyl, northwest, southeast, center of Mangistau, south of Akmola, northwest, southeast, center of Kostanay, west, southwest, southeast of East Kazakhstan, west, north, east, center of Abai regions.

Extremely high fire threat is expected in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Atyrau, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, southeast of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Almaty, north, east of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, north, east of Zhetysu regions.