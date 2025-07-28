Rains, squalls and thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan July 28

The Kazakh capital Astana is to see thunderstorms, squall as well as hail in the daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected at times.

The west, north, south of Akmola region is to brace for heavy rain, squall, as well as hail in the daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s western and northern parts in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the western, northern and eastern parts, with gusts of up to 23-28mps at times in the daytime.

The city of Almaty is to expect thunderstorms in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region in the daytime. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the region’s north, south and mountainous areas.

Aktobe region is to see thunderstorms in the north, east and center. 15-20mps westerly and northwesterly wind is expected in the north, west and south in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to persist in the south, east of the region.

Abai region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, south, center in the nighttime as well as thunderstorms and hail in the east, south in the daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to sweep across the northern, southern and central parts of the region in the daytime, with gusts of up to 25mps. The region is to expect a heat wave with daytime temperatures of up to 35-38C. Extreme fire danger is predicted in the northwestern, southern and central parts of the region.

Atyrau region is to expect 15-20mps northerly, northwesterly wind is to batter the north, east and south in the daytime. Severe fire danger is to persist in the region’s eastern and central parts.

East Kazakhstan is to see thunderstorms in the west, north in the nighttime as well as thunderstorms and hail in the west, north, east in the daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north, east and south in the daytime, with gusts of up to 25mps in the daytime. Temperatures of up to 35C are predicted to grip the region in the daytime, with highs of up to 38C in the south. Extreme fire danger is expected in the south of the region.

The south, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorms. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is to sweep across the southwest, northeast and mountainous areas of the region in the morning and afternoon.

The area of Alakol in Zhambyl region is to see southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 30mps and over. Thunderstorms are to batter the eastern, southern, central and mountainous areas of the region.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind in the north, east in the daytime, reaching up to 23mps in the center. Extreme fire danger is predicted in the eastern part of the region.

The west, north of Karaganda region are to expect thunderstorms in the nighttime. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to batter the region’s west and north, with gusts of up to 23mps at times. Extreme fire danger is in place for the center of the region.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms as well as hail and squall in the south and east in the daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s western and northern parts in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to sweep across the region’s south and east in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to persist in the west and east of the region.

Kyzylorda region is to expect dust tides in the north and center in the daytime. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted in the northern and central parts of the region. Extreme fire danger is to linger in the region.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the northwest in the nighttime. 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind is to batter the region’s south and east in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to persist in the north, west and south of the region.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north, east of Pavlodar region in the nighttime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the region’s west and south. High fire danger is to persist in the west, south and east of the region.

Heavy rain is to batter the south, east of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime. The region is to brace for thunderstorms in the nighttime as well as thunderstorms and hail in the east in the daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s south, north and east in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the south, east of the region in the daytime.

Turkistan region is to expect thunderstorms in the south and mountainous areas. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected in the west, south and mountainous areas in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is expected to persist in the region.

Ulytau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the east. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to sweep across the west and east of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is predicted in the south and east of the region.

Shymkent city is to see 15-20mps northwesterly wind in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is expected to linger in the city.