Rains and thunderstorms to hit most of Kazakhstan Friday

According to Kazhydromet, northern and eastern parts are to expect dry weather. Strong winds are set to sweep over Kazakhstan, stirring dust across northern, southern, and eastern parts.

Forecasters warned that -1C frost could grip the north and east of West Kazakhstan at night, with the east of East Kazakhstan region expected see a touch of ground frost.

A high fire danger is set in place in the west, north of Pavlodar, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, Aktobe, west of East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, south, east, center of Abai regions.

A severe fire threat is expected to unfold in the south, east of Zhetysu region.