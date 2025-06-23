Rains and hail to batter Kazakhstan on Monday

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south, as well. Fog is to coat the southwestern part of the country from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

High fire threat is to persist in the center of Abai, southeast of Pavlodar, northwest of Akmola, south, north of Zhambyl, west, south, center of West Kazakhstan, south of North Kazakhstan, north of Atyrau, northwest, south, east of Mangistau, north of East Kazakhstan regions.

The Mets also warn of extremely high fire risk in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, west, south, east, center of Aktobe, center of Atyrau, northeast, center of Mangistau, north, south of Kostanay, north, east, center of Zhetysu, west, northwest, south of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

The heatwave is set to push daytime temperatures past 40C in Zhambyl, west, desert areas of Turkistan and to 35-38C in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu and Abai regions.