Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to hit Kazakhstan Sep 10

Heavy rainfall is expected in the west, while southwestern and northeastern regions will see predominantly dry weather.

Hail is possible in the west and north, and a dust storm is forecast in the south.

Strong winds are expected countrywide.

Fog will blanket southwestern, northwestern, northern, and central areas at night and in the morning.

Authorities warn of high fire danger in Akmola, Karaganda, Zhetysu regions, parts of Abai, Kostanay, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

An extremely high fire hazard is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, parts of Zhetysu, Kostanay, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau regions.