Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds forecast in Kazakhstan

A northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will bring unsettled weather to parts of northern and eastern Kazakhstan, as well as mountainous areas in the southeast, with rain, occasional thunderstorms, and stronger winds.

From September 16, a western cyclone will also affect western Kazakhstan, bringing rain and gusty winds. Conditions are expected to worsen in some areas on September 17, when heavy rain and hail are possible.

Most of the rest of the country will remain largely dry under the influence of an anticyclone, accompanied by a gradual rise in temperatures.

Daytime temperatures will climb to +20°C to +27°C in northern and central Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, cooler weather is expected in the west, east, and southeast, with temperatures ranging from +19°C to +30°C in western areas, +18°C to +25°C in the east, and +22°C to +28°C in the southeast.