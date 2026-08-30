Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across Kazakhstan on Sunday

A cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to most parts of the country. In northern Kazakhstan, rain and snow are expected overnight, followed by heavy rain during the day. Hail and squally winds are possible in some areas.

Meanwhile, weather in the western and northwestern parts of the country will remain mostly dry under the influence of a high-pressure ridge.

Winds are expected sweep across Kazakhstan, with dust storms possible in the south. Fog is forecast overnight and in the morning in the northern, eastern and central regions.

High fire danger is expected in northwestern parts of West Kazakhstan region, central, northeastern and northwestern parts of Aktobe region, northwestern and eastern parts of Kostanay region, and central parts of Mangystau region.

An extreme fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, as well as Ulytau region.

The highest fire danger is also expected in southern, eastern and central parts of Zhetysu region, southwestern parts of Abai region, western, eastern and central parts of Almaty region, southern, southeastern and central parts of Kostanay region, western and northern parts of Mangystau region, and southern parts of Karaganda region.