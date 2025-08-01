Rain, thunderstorm, and hail to batter Kazakhstan Aug 2-4

In three days coming, most regions will be affected by the Northern cyclone, which will cause rain, thunderstorm, squall and hail.

Heavy rain will batter northern, eastern, central areas, as well as mountainous districts of the country’s southeast.

Hot weather without precipitation is expected in western regions only.

Strong wind will hit across the country, and dust storm is expected in the southwest and south.

Fog will spread across northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to surge from +30+37°C to +36+41°C in the west, reaching +40°C in the south on August 4.

Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures will drop to +5+13°C, and daytime temperatures will fall to +15+20°C in the north, east and center.