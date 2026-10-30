Rain, snow, icy conditions, and dust storms forecast in Kazakhstan over next three days

According to forecasters, weather conditions will be influenced by a trough associated with a northwestern cyclone and its accompanying atmospheric fronts. Only western and northwestern Kazakhstan are expected to remain dry, as a high-pressure ridge continues to influence these areas.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, with possible dust storms in the south during the daytime. Fog is also expected at night and in the morning in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, as well as in mountainous areas of the south and southeast.

No significant changes in temperatures are expected across the country.