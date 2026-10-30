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    Rain, snow, icy conditions, and dust storms forecast in Kazakhstan over next three days

    23:10, 30 October 2026

    Unsettled weather, bringing rain and snow, is expected across much of Kazakhstan from October 31 till November 2, with icy conditions forecast in the northern and eastern parts of the country, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Rain, snow, icy conditions, and dust storms forecast in Kazakhstan over next three days
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    According to forecasters, weather conditions will be influenced by a trough associated with a northwestern cyclone and its accompanying atmospheric fronts. Only western and northwestern Kazakhstan are expected to remain dry, as a high-pressure ridge continues to influence these areas.

    Strong winds are forecast across the country, with possible dust storms in the south during the daytime. Fog is also expected at night and in the morning in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, as well as in mountainous areas of the south and southeast.

    No significant changes in temperatures are expected across the country.

    Weather Rains Snow Wind Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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