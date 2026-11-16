Rain, snow, and strong winds expected in Kazakhstan on November 16
06:14, 16 November 2026
Rain and snow are expected in western, northern, northwestern, and southeastern Kazakhstan on November 16 as atmospheric fronts move across the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Heavy precipitation, mostly rain, is expected at times in northwestern Kazakhstan overnight, while the rest of the country is forecast to remain dry.
Fog and stronger winds are also expected across Kazakhstan, with icy conditions forecast in western, northern, and northwestern regions.
A high fire risk is expected in the southwestern and northern parts of Kyzylorda region, the northern and eastern parts of Almaty region, and the southeastern part of Zhetysu region.