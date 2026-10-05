Rain, snow, and strong winds expected across Kazakhstan on Monday

Heavy rain is forecast in the south, southeast and east of the country, with thunderstorms expected in the south and southeast. Heavy precipitation as rain and snow is expected in the northwest, north and east, as well as in mountainous areas of the south and southeast.

Strong winds are expected across the country, with a dust storm forecast in southern regions. Icy conditions are possible in the northwest and north. Fog is also expected in some areas during the night and morning.

High fire danger is forecast in Atyrau region; western and central parts of Mangistau region; southern and central parts of East Kazakhstan region; southern and eastern parts of Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions; eastern parts of Aktobe region; and northern and central parts of Kyzylorda region and Abai region.

Extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda region; central parts of Ulytau region; western, northern and southern parts of Zhambyl region; western, northern, southern and central parts of Turkistan region; northern, western, eastern and central parts of Almaty region; eastern parts of Zhetysu region; western, southern, northeastern and central parts of Aktobe region; western and central parts of Karaganda region; southern parts of Atyrau region; southeastern parts of East Kazakhstan region; and northwestern parts of Abai region.